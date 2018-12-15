×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I admire Sterling – Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    15 Dec 2018, 21:51 IST
pepguardiola-cropped
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola expressed his admiration for Raheem Sterling after the England forward ended the week in which he was the subject of alleged racist abuse by Chelsea supporters by scoring with his first touch against Everton.

Sterling came on as a second-half substitute moments after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to put Everton back in the game at 2-1 and made an immediate impact, heading Fernandinho's cross into the net from close range to restore City's two-goal advantage.

Sterling spent the week leading up to the game in the headlines following an incident in City's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, and Guardiola said the 24-year-old has the support of everyone at the Etihad Stadium.

"I think Raheem Sterling has handled the last few years in terms of situations and rumours, about him or his family or the colour of his skin, very calmly," Guardiola told reporters.

"I admire him and appreciate that it’s not easy for him.

"He's loved by all staff and in the locker room."

Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals since August to give City the lead and Guardiola said the Brazilian reaped the rewards for his intelligent positional play.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were named among the substitutes, the latter coming on in the second half to make his return to first team action after a knee injury, and Guardiola underlined the importance of players coming back to fitness.

Advertisement

"We need everyone," said Guardiola. "Danilo and Sergio Aguero are coming back for other games - next Tuesday, there is another one [against Leicester City in the League Cup].

"We need all the players. Sterling deserved to play because of [his performance against] Hoffenheim. But of course, we can improve and do better.

"Gabriel Jesus is so important. Strikers need to score goals. The difference today was that he scored as he was in better positions.

"It's so good for him and our team. His performance was so valuable."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Sterling delights Guardiola but City boss still wants more
RELATED STORY
Guardiola defends 'incredible' Sterling
RELATED STORY
Raheem is an incredible human being - Guardiola rallies...
RELATED STORY
We are here to be champions, not invincibles – City boss...
RELATED STORY
Sterling should have avoided showboating - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Sterling better than ever, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Clever fighter Sterling delights Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola won't hesitate to play Sterling at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Guardiola impressed by Sterling and Sane consistency
RELATED STORY
Sterling too young to be among the world's best - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us