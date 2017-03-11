'I am happy with our goalkeepers' – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart

Linked with a move for Joe Hart, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was happy with the goalkeepers he had.

by Omnisport News 11 Mar 2017, 07:32 IST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy with his goalkeepers, indicating he has no interest in signing Joe Hart.

With Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius having come under fire this season, Liverpool were linked with Hart – who is on loan at Torino from Manchester City.

But Klopp said he was pleased with the options he had available to him already, making it unlikely he will move for a shot-stopper in the off-season.

"We have these really, really good goalkeepers," the German told UK newspapers.

"We have with Mr [Alex] Manninger a wonderful professional player in the squad which helps the squad a lot.

"We have young players in behind including Danny Ward on loan [at Huddersfield Town]. Our situation is as good as possible. I am happy most of the days."

Karius arrived at Anfield from Mainz ahead of this season, but struggled to cement his place.

The German has played 10 of Liverpool's Premier League games, with Mignolet starting the other 17.

While Klopp admitted to being disappointed by errors, he is generally happy with his shot-stoppers.

"One day when a goalkeeper is involved in a goal, which happens quite a few times, it is the life of a goalkeeper that you are the last man standing. Then you are not too happy," he said.

"But I am happy with our goalkeepers, yes."

Liverpool are next in action with a clash against Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.