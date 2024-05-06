“I would ask them for Mudryk in exchange” - Serie A club told to target Chelsea star in swap deal by ex-sporting director 

Serie A club Napoli have been told by their former sporting director Carlo Javomuzzi to make a move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk in exchange if for Victor Osimhen if the two clubs agree on a swap deal.

There were prior reports that claimed Romelu Lukaku could be in the midst of the Osimhen swap deal, as he has not had the best of experiences with the Blues. The 30-year-old Belgian striker scored only 15 goals in 59 games during his time at Stamford Bridge. However, his goalscoring has been more impressive in Roma, where he has netted 20 goals in 44 games.

It doesn't look like the Blues are intent on keeping Lukaku as a player, with a permanent transfer elsewhere potentially in the works after two loan spells so far. With the Blues set to let go of the striker, they will be on the lookout for a replacement, especially with Nicolas Jackson struggling to meet expectations. The striker has scored 13 Premier League goals from an xG of 17.14.

Stamford Bridge are said to be interested in Napoli's Victor Osimhen, who led the Italian giants to the Serie A title with his goalscoring ability. He currently has an impressive return of 75 goals and 18 assists in 130 games for Napoli, which will be of interest to the Blues. This is why rumors of a potential swap between the two strikers have surfaced.

However, Napoli's former director Carlo Jacomuzzi does not want the club to sign Romelu Lukaku, instead asking for Mudryk in place of Osimhen. The Ukranian winger has struggled to find form at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals in 56 games. Jacomuzzi, however, is focused on Mudryk, saying (via SportWitness):

“At Chelsea anything can happen this summer. I wouldn’t be surprised if Napoli get the clause for Osimhen. At the moment the Chelsea coach has not yet been chosen, but from the point of view of money at Chelsea they have no problem. Lukaku as a quid pro quo? I would ask them for Mudryk in exchange for Osimhen.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino discusses the Blues' struggle this season

Mauricio Pochettino believes his team can not claim the season has been successful even if they secure European qualification at the end of the season. Despite a poor start to the season the Blues look set to qualify for the Europa League following a decent run of results at the end of the season.

Speaking to the press (via Football London), the Argentine coach said:

"I cannot say it will be a successful season if you do not win a title here at Chelsea. Again, the expectation always is to win titles with Chelsea. Circumstances showed that the reality was really, really tough from day one to arrive today."

The Blues will hope they can secure qualification for the Europa League and help continue their progression under Mauricio Pochettino. The West Londoners next take on Nottingham Forrest and will hope to build on their impressive victory over West Ham.