“I have been blown away by his mentality" - Arsenal loanee lauded by current manager for recent performances

Arsenal's famous Hale End academy is one of the best at producing top-quality players in English football, and they have done it with Mika Biereth. The Denmark U-21 international has earned the admiration and respect of Stuart Kettlewell, manager of Motherwell, where he is on loan.

Mika Biereth joined Scottish outfit Motherwell on a season-long loan this summer, having spent last season at Dutch outfit RKC Waalwijk. The 20-year-old striker has been an instant hit at Motherwell, scoring one and assisting another on his debut for the side as they defeated Hibernian 2-1.

Biereth has missed the last two months of action through a knee injury but is now back to full fitness and may return to action this weekend. Kettlewell recently told the Glasgow Times his delight at how the Arsenal loanee carries himself, as well as his mentality despite his tender years.

He said:

“I know the talent he is. But it’s about finding the right stages of games to integrate him and to see if we can get the level of performance we saw in that short snippet."

He added:

“You can see how laid back he is and how relaxed he is, but when you see him on the pitch and on the training pitch, he’s a completely different character, which is great.

“I have been blown away by his mentality coming into this club, because it can be a dangerous thing sometimes that you see yourself as an Arsenal player and not a Motherwell player.”

Motherwell are on a wretched run of four successive defeats and are in sixth place in the SPFL standings on ten points from eight matches. The return to action of talented youngster Biereth will help provide a much-needed boost to the team.

Biereth leading group of Arsenal youngsters staking claim for consideration by Mikel Arteta

Since taking over as Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is guilty of not getting enough of the club's academy graduates in his first-team squad. Several youngsters have earned their debuts for the club under the Spanish manager, but none has earned a regular spot.

The presence of the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah ensured that Biereth, who joined the academy in 2021, left on loan this season. The youngster will hope to make a lasting impression on his loan club that will see him become a regular at Arsenal.

Alongside the likes of Charlie Patino and Marquinhos, Biereth will be keen to be a member of Arteta's side next summer. The young striker has shown on loan that he has the ability and talent to be a potential star for the Gunners.