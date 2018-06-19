I chose Real Madrid over PSG and Barcelona – Vinicius Junior

Talented Brazilian 17-year-old Vinicius Junior says he turned down Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to join Real Madrid from Flamengo.

Highly rated Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior chose a move to Real Madrid over both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the 17-year-old has claimed.

The skilful attacker made his debut for current club Flamengo in May 2017 when he was just 16 years old, with Madrid making a move soon after to confirm a move which is expected to go ahead in July.

Madrid have paid a reported €45million for the teenager, securing the services of a player they believe will develop into one of the world's best.

And, according to Vinicius, Madrid had to fend off other clubs in order to get him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

When asked if teams besides Madrid were interested in him, Vinicius told Marca: "Yes, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona among others. They were always in touch with us. In the end, we waited for the right time and the right team.

"I felt that I was making my boyhood dream come true, that I was going to a club that all the best players in the world want to be at. The best are there. I can't explain the happiness I felt when I signed the contract with Real Madrid.

"The stadium impressed me a lot. We went to a game but in the visit it impressed me a lot too. My brother was with me. We did a really good tour there and it impressed us even more."

Vinicius has already scored 11 league goals in 51 appearances for Flamengo, as well as finding the net seven times in eight games for Brazil at the 2017 South American Under-17 Football Championship.

He paid tribute to the training he received in the Flamengo academy for developing him into the player he is today.

"People who come through Flamengo's youth system are used to pressure," said Vinicius. "Playing in the youth team for the national team helps a lot. I've spent some time evolving and learning how to handle the pressure and the responsibility.

"I know that Real Madrid is a different club, one of the biggest in the world. I'm going to leave the biggest club in Brazil for the biggest club in Spain.

"Wearing Real Madrid's shirt will be priceless."