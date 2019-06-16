×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I do not know anything - James still in dark over Real Madrid future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    16 Jun 2019, 20:40 IST
James Rodriguez - cropped
Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez remains in the dark about his Real Madrid future amid links with an array of European clubs.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons on loan with Bayern Munich but has informed the Bundesliga champions he is not interested in a permanent transfer.

James, who is on Copa America duty with Colombia, has now been tipped to find a new club ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Juventus and Napoli are rumoured to be in the running to sign him, while Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked, but the playmaker is unsure where he will end up.

"I really don't know anything yet," James told Marca following Colombia's 2-0 win over Argentina on Saturday.

James played the full 90 minutes of Colombia's Group B opener in Salvador and set up Roger Martinez's strike, which Duvan Zapata added to late on.

But the former Monaco ace has warned his team-mates not to get carried away in their pursuit of a first Copa America triumph since 2001.

"We played well," he said. "We were very solid. It was a very physical game and it's a good day for all Colombians. When we're united it's much easier for everyone.

"We have to be calm and cautious. There's a lot of football left and we have to be careful in our next games. We can't go into a state of euphoria."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
James calm despite uncertainty over future
RELATED STORY
Ceballos undecided over Real Madrid future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: German legend Lothar Matthaus speaks on the possible future of James Rodriguez at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Eden Hazard reveals why he chose to join Real Madrid in an emotional farewell message
RELATED STORY
5 Players that should leave Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Star defender still mulling over Los Blancos future
RELATED STORY
€120 million superstar chooses Real Madrid over Barcelona, Madrid can sign major target for just €200 million and more Real Madrid transfer news: June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Madrid-bound James thanks Bayern for 'unforgettable years'
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid should sign Christian Eriksen and not Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid should sell to balance the books
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT VEN PER
0 - 0
 Venezuela vs Peru
FT ARG COL
0 - 2
 Argentina vs Colombia
Tomorrow PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
International Friendlies 2019
FT KEN CON
1 - 1
 Kenya vs Congo DR
Today MOR ZAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Zambia
Today TAN ZIM 10:30 PM Tanzania vs Zimbabwe
Today SEN NIG 11:15 PM Senegal vs Nigeria
Today ALG MAL 11:30 PM Algeria vs Mali
Tomorrow EGY GUI 12:30 AM Egypt vs Guinea
Tomorrow TUN BUR 09:30 PM Tunisia vs Burundi
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us