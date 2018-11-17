I don't deserve Ballon d'Or, Mbappe does – Hazard

Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard

Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard has dismissed the idea he deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or and backed France attacker Kylian Mbappe to claim the prize.

The race for the 2018 Ballon d'Or is arguably the most unpredictable in over a decade, with several players said to be in the running.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won the last 10 between them, but neither are considered to be among the favourites after failing to make much of an impact at the World Cup.

Luka Modric was considered to be in line for the individual gong due to his Champions League success with Real Madrid and fine form in Croatia's journey to the World Cup final, but at club level he has been underwhelming this season.

Hazard starred in Russia and is sparkling for Chelsea, but he does not feel worthy of the award and the winger believes World Cup winner Mbappe should be awarded the prize.

10 - Kylian Mbapp; is the first player ever to reach the 10 goals scored for France before turning 20. NoWords. pic.twitter.com/vfy7IzZHNp — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 11, 2018

"Even though I had a very good year, we have to keep our feet on the ground," Hazard told RTBF. "I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me.

"I would have said Luka Modric, but he plays a little less well since August or September, so if we take into account the beginning of the season, I would say Kylian Mbappe.

"The goal for me is not to have the Ballon d'Or, it is to maximise fun on the pitch. If I win it one day, so much the better, if I don't it, it will not be a problem."

Hazard has scored seven goals and set up another four in the Premier League this term despite making just eight starts.