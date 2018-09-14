Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I don't lose my focus - Silva unconcerned by alleged tapping-up probe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
159   //    14 Sep 2018, 19:36 IST
Marco Silva
Everton boss Marco Silva

Marco Silva claims he will not be distracted by reports of a Premier League investigation into whether Everton made an illegal approach to appoint him while in charge of Watford.

Following the sacking of Ronald Koeman and with Watford flying high in the Premier League table, Everton seemingly made Silva their top target before eventually turning to Sam Allardyce.

Watford's form subsequently collapsed and with the Hornets slipping down the table rapidly Silva was sacked by the club in January, less than three months after Koeman left Goodison Park.

Reports have emerged the Premier League is now examining whether or not an illegal approach was made for Silva following a complaint made by Watford, who said Everton's interest was the "catalyst" for poor results and his resulting departure.

But speaking at a news conference ahead of Sunday's game against West Ham, Silva said he is not interested in talk of a Premier League probe.

"Really I don't have thoughts about this situation," Silva told reporters.

"I don't lose my focus, I'm really calm with this situation. My focus is only on what is important for me and for us as a club, the next game.

"I don't hear anything. It's not important for us, for me as a manager or for our players."

Everton have mounting injury problems with right-back Seamus Coleman ruled out for two weeks with a fractured foot sustained on international duty with Republic of Ireland.

Coleman joins fellow defenders Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane in the treatment room, while Andre Gomes is not yet ready to make his Premier League debut and Richarlison is suspended.

There is better news for the Toffees with James McCarthy back in training after the midfielder sustained a double leg break in an accidental collision with West Brom striker Salomon Rondon in January.

"[Yerry] Mina started with the group today. James McCarthy did too. It is good to see him back. That's good news for us," Silva added.

"Mina is getting fit and then he will be ready to be in the squad. James is a little different. He has to win some confidence. It was a bad injury. He is doing well. It's a moment for us to give him sessions to give him confidence."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
David Silva pondering international retirement
RELATED STORY
He's a 'footballing genius' – Silva lauds Guardiola
RELATED STORY
David Silva expects to leave Manchester City in 2020
RELATED STORY
I have a good relationship with Mesut – Emery rejects...
RELATED STORY
David Silva: The Muggle Magician
RELATED STORY
I almost had my leg amputated – United's Shaw reveals...
RELATED STORY
I've watched my World Cup goal 100 times – Trippier
RELATED STORY
Silva at Everton for the long haul
RELATED STORY
Silva won't convince Rooney to stay
RELATED STORY
Football was Silva's 'escape' after son's premature birth
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us