×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I don't mind! - Sarri not bothered by sack speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
307   //    14 Mar 2019, 00:43 IST
Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has dismissed the latest round of speculation his time at Chelsea is coming to an end. 

With Chelsea sixth in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on qualification for the Champions League, Sarri's future is under threat despite taking Manchester City to penalties in the EFL Cup final. 

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly one of the names under consideration by the Chelsea board should Sarri be sacked, but the former Napoli head coach is not thinking about whether he will be in charge for the 2019-20 season. 

"I don't know. I don't mind at the moment," Sarri told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Dynamo Kiev when asked about his future. 

"For me, now, the next match is very important, and the next match in Liverpool against Everton. For me, the next season at the moment is too far [away]. 

"I want to be focused on these matches, first of all. Then we have the international break, and then a lot of matches – I hope, and I think – in the last part of the season. But we need only to be focused on our matches, the next two, which are very important. 

"We want to be in the top four at the end of the Premier League. And, at the end of the Europa League, we want to be in the final."

Gonzalo Higuain is the headline absentee from Chelsea's squad for the game in Kiev, with Danny Drinkwater and Gary Cahill also left at home despite the English side holding a 3-0 lead in the tie.

Advertisement

Sarri confirmed the striker is suffering from illness so is not being risked ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Everton. 

"He had a fever after the match in the Premier League, for two days," Sarri said. "So yesterday evening, we with the doctor decided to leave him at home to recover for the next match."

Chelsea are highly likely to progress to the quarter-finals having established a strong lead in last week's opening leg, but Sarri is concerned about the surface in Kiev.

"A disaster. The pitch is not good," Sarri stated. "I think that it's dangerous, really dangerous. It's really dangerous to play any football here in this moment, and I think it's really very dangerous for injuries. But the situation is this, so we have to accept the situation.

"We have to play on this pitch. There isn't another solution, but I cannot understand why UEFA are so, so... haven't really given much attention to everything, especially to the player list.

"You have to present the player list at a certain minute, and then we have to play on such a bad pitch. The situation is this, though. I think it will be very difficult, also, for Dynamo because the pitch is no good.

"It's a problem for us, but also for our opponents, I think. I don't know the reason - probably the winter. I played here two years ago and the pitch was wonderful. [Now it is] Very, very dangerous."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri: I never lost the dressing room
RELATED STORY
Hudson-Odoi needs to improve - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Passing very fast is not his best characteristic – Sarri defends Kante's role change
RELATED STORY
Sarri condemns 'disgusting' Sterling abuse
RELATED STORY
Sarri plans to be Chelsea manager 'for a long time'
RELATED STORY
Sarri rubbishes Roma rumour
RELATED STORY
Sarri yet to hear from Abramovich following Man City humiliation
RELATED STORY
Rudiger admits 'no player on Earth' would be happy with Chelsea run under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Morata injury not too serious, claims Chelsea boss Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea will give everything to turn season around - Azpilicueta
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT EIN INT
0 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Internazionale
FT DIN BEN
1 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
FT SEV SLA
2 - 2
 Sevilla vs Slavia Praha
FT REN ARS
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Arsenal
FT ZEN VIL
1 - 3
 Zenit vs Villarreal
FT CHE DYN
3 - 0
 Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv
FT NAP SAL
3 - 0
 Napoli vs Salzburg
FT VAL KRA
2 - 1
 Valencia vs Krasnodar
Today DYN CHE 11:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea
Today SAL NAP 11:25 PM Salzburg vs Napoli
Today KRA VAL 11:25 PM Krasnodar vs Valencia
Tomorrow INT EIN 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BEN DIN 01:30 AM Benfica vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow SLA SEV 01:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Sevilla
Tomorrow ARS REN 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Rennes
Tomorrow VIL ZEN 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Zenit
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us