I don't see it - Napoli chief De Laurentiis plays down talk of Callejon-Suso swap

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis cannot envision a swap deal involving Jose Callejon and Suso being worked out with AC Milan.

Three-time Champions League winner and former Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti replaced new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri at Stadio San Paolo in May.

Napoli's interest in Suso is said to pre-date Ancelotti's arrival, yet De Laurentiis gave speculation of the Partenopei sending forward Callejon to San Siro in exchange for the former Liverpool man short shrift.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, he said of a potential swap deal: "I don't see it.

"We'll have two games here in Trento, then we'll face Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

"After these two matches, we'll have two weeks to figure out what to do with the players who aren't suitable for Ancelotti's style.

"At that point, we'll check if there are spaces and possibilities for sales, loans and new signings.''

Napoli have already been busy in the transfer market this close-season, signing Fabian Ruiz from Real Betis, winger Simone Verdi from Bologna and goalkeeper Alex Meret from Udinese.