Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I don't see it - Napoli chief De Laurentiis plays down talk of Callejon-Suso swap

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    16 Jul 2018, 21:02 IST
Aurelio De Laurentiis
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis cannot envision a swap deal involving Jose Callejon and Suso being worked out with AC Milan.

Three-time Champions League winner and former Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti replaced new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri at Stadio San Paolo in May.

Napoli's interest in Suso is said to pre-date Ancelotti's arrival, yet De Laurentiis gave speculation of the Partenopei sending forward Callejon to San Siro in exchange for the former Liverpool man short shrift.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, he said of a potential swap deal: "I don't see it.

"We'll have two games here in Trento, then we'll face Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.

"After these two matches, we'll have two weeks to figure out what to do with the players who aren't suitable for Ancelotti's style.

"At that point, we'll check if there are spaces and possibilities for sales, loans and new signings.''

Napoli have already been busy in the transfer market this close-season, signing Fabian Ruiz from Real Betis, winger Simone Verdi from Bologna and goalkeeper Alex Meret from Udinese.

Sarri has run out of time – Napoli chief De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo considered Napoli move, says De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Sarri thanked by Napoli chief De Laurentiis amid...
RELATED STORY
Jorginho closing on Chelsea move - De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Conte too pushy for De Laurentiis and Napoli
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
RELATED STORY
Napoli rejected €50m Man City bid for Jorginho, claims De...
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis hopes Sarri stays but says he can't hold...
RELATED STORY
Napoli will not be 'pillaged' - De Laurentiis yet to hear...
RELATED STORY
I don't do discounts - Napoli chief demands big bucks for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us