I feel sharp and fit – Kane plays down fatigue worries

Omnisport
NEWS
News
75   //    17 Sep 2018, 05:21 IST
Harry Kane - cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane insisted he was feeling "sharp and fit" despite a slow start to the Premier League season.

Coming off a 41-goal campaign, Kane has struck just twice in five games for Spurs to begin this season, and was quiet in a 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

It has been suggested the England international needs a rest after helping his nation reach the World Cup semi-finals, having also won the Golden Boot in Russia.

But Kane, 25, played down any concerns he was struggling with fatigue, saying he would respond against Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals," he told UK newspapers.

"As a team we can all do better and as the striker you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit and if I wasn't the manager would not be picking me.

"He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed."

Kane struggled against Liverpool, unable to have an impact as Spurs fell to a second straight defeat.

But manager Mauricio Pochettino dismissed any suggestions Kane would not start at San Siro.

"I think we would be crazy to think different. Yes. I don’t know what you expect from me, or what you think my answer should be," he said.

"He's one of the best strikers in the world. I don't care that he wasn't great [against Liverpool].

"He's going to score goals and he's going to perform in the way we want and we expect. No problem."

Premier League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
