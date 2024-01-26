Remeao Hutton, a 25-year-old footballer who just joined Gillingham from Swindon Town, has made some odd promises about what he'll bring to the team in a leaked video.

According to Mirror, it is believed to be an initiation video into the club, and it starts off with Remeao Hutton showing off his chest muscles, calling them "chesticles". He went on to claim he's from Birmingham with a "triangle head", before weirdly talking about bringing "gay business" and "racism" to the team. The full-back said (via Mirror):

"What am I going to bring to the group? I am going to bring some gay business, some gay ting I can't lie. I am going to bring some racism. Obviously I will win everyone over eventually, not like at first, but it's one of those ones innit. Then on nights out bring some things to the table, that's it."

He added:

"Try and get you to do a bit of sha**ing and that. For me it doesn't count it you are sha**ing your missus, so don't be coming in saying I got some action last night, it don't count. Who wants to shag their missus anyway? The main one is the racism ting, I love that. I am on it, if you want to call me anything feel free."

Gillingham investigate Remeao Hutton's controversial video

Gillingham are looking into the video where their new player Remeao Hutton talks about bringing racism and other controversial issues to the team. The leak of the video has come just a week after Hutton's transfer, and he has already played a game for the club, debuting in their 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers.

The EFL League Two club has responded, revealing that they are addressing the issues presented in the video (via Mirror):

"We are aware of this private video and are talking to the player directly."

Speaking about why he made the decision to move to Gillingham, Hutton said:

"Everyone seems really friendly here so I can't wait to get going. The new owners are looking to grow the club and I want to be a part of that. I know a few of the lads already so that was a factor in coming here. I want to create as many chances as possible."

Remeao Hutton has played for several clubs, including Birmingham City, Stevenage, Yeovil Town, and Barrow. He has played 188 games across his career, scoring two goals and making 26 assists.