×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

I hope I'm in Klopp's good books! - Koeman jokes after resting Wijnaldum

Omnisport
NEWS
News
161   //    17 Oct 2018, 13:38 IST
giniwijnaldum-cropped
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman joked that he hoped he would be back in Jurgen Klopp's "good books" after resting Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Klopp has been a critic of the current international schedule, offering a particularly scathing assessment of the Nations League, as he wants his players to enjoy some rest as the Reds look to challenge in the Premier League and Champions League.

And the Liverpool boss could only be concerned as star defender Virgil van Dijk pulled out of action with the Netherlands due to injury.

However, Koeman has assured that Van Dijk should be available for Liverpool's trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, while he then left Wijnaldum out of a friendly against Belgium, teasing that he might have pleased Klopp.

"Maybe Mr Klopp is now very happy and that's OK," Koeman said. "I hope I am back in the good books."

A draw at Belgium followed a big 3-0 Nations League win over Germany, with Koeman hopeful this is just the start for the Netherlands, who have failed to qualify for the last two major international tournaments.

"We know it is long way back, but we have seen a real improvement in the team," he said. "We started against Germany and got a really good win against a big opponent.

"It is all about the final result. If you play France away [a 2-1 defeat] and don't have that final result then it is always difficult. One way [to improve] is to show what we can do and play good football, but the most important is to have a good result.

"We beat Portugal, we lost 2-1 to France, we played Belgium 1-1, we won against Germany and we got a draw away against Italy - these are not the easiest of matches.

"We are in a good way and I am really proud of the team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Koeman 'right to be critical' of Man City penalty...
RELATED STORY
Maybe what is expected of Liverpool is too much - Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
Koeman demands improvement from 'laid back' Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
It was not the plan! Liverpool's Wijnaldum on...
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk fit for Liverpool return - Koeman
RELATED STORY
The rise of Georginio Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
5 big disappointments in Europe's top 5 leagues so far...
RELATED STORY
Wijnaldum ends away hoodoo with Wembley goal
RELATED STORY
Why James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum have a key role to...
RELATED STORY
Tactical Analysis: Looking at the difference between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us