I hope to hear the fans sing my name again - Bonucci right at home with Juve

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 122 // 03 Oct 2018, 13:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci hopes to hear the Juventus fans sing his name once more after stating he has "a place that I can call home again".

The Italy centre-back controversially swapped the Serie A champions for AC Milan ahead of the 2017-18 season, but returned to Turin after a disappointing campaign at San Siro.

Upon his return, Bonucci was jeered by sections of the club's fanbase and was even asked by one fan: "when will you apologise for your betrayal?".

But Juve have been impressive so far this campaign, setting the pace in the title race with Bonucci once again at the heart of their defence. He also played a wonderful assist for Paulo Dybala’s opener in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys, helping the club make it two wins from two in Europe.

And Bonucci is confident he can continue to mend his relationship with the Juventus supporters.

"Yes, for now [there is peace with the fans]," he told reporters. "The whistles have become applause and I hope to continue like this.

"Now it's just me. I must continue to work and demonstrate [my talent] on the pitch as I have done so far, and I hope to increase the applause and to feel the Curva [Sud] sing my name as they did in the past.

"I know it was a difficult year for them as it was for me, but I will do everything I can to convince them on the field.

"These two victories were very significant for me because they show I'm settled down again here. A place that I can call my home again."