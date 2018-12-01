I-League 2018-19: East Bengal in talks to sign ATK winger

Lalmuankima (in red jersey) may sign for East Bengal

East Bengal are looking to spice up their midfield with the signing of ATK's Lalmuankima Haunhar, according to our sources.

The Red and Gold are seventh on the I-League with two wins and two defeats. Although they have played the least number of games compared to the other teams, the lead built by Chennai City FC at the top of the table has forced East Bengal to act quickly or lose ground in the title race.

Lalmuankima, who was signed by ATK this season, may move to the I-League on loan from the ISL club for more playing time.

According to sources, a highly-placed official from the Red and Golds enquired about the player and spoke about the club's interest in him.

Though the official has not committed to signing the player yet, the signs are positive that the left winger will join the club in the future.

Sportskeeda contacted the media officer and CEO of East Bengal, but both of them declined to comment. An official from ATK also kept mum when asked about the possibility.

This could also be seen as a direct battle with Mohun Bagan, who recently signed Sk Faiaz on loan from ATK.

Lalmuankima has not appeared in a single match for ATK this season. The left wing position has been occupied by either Balwant Singh or Everton Santos.

In fact, Manuel Lanzarote has also played in that position in one match. But ATK coach Steve Coppell is yet to fix a man for that position.

If he is signed by East Bengal, Lalmuankima would be a great addition for the club given that they have struggled in the midfield since the beginning of the season.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez had shuffled Brandon Vanlalremdika and Yami Longvah in that position but both of failed to impress. Despite having two good strikers, there weren’t enough crosses that came in from the wings.

Lalmuankima started his career with Mizo club Luangmual. After spending one season there, he moved to Chanmari FC before signing with I-League champions Aizawl FC.

FC Goa came knocking on his doors earlier this year but he didn’t appear in a single match for the Gaurs. He returned to Aizawl FC for the Super Cup and scored in the penalty shoot-out against Chennaiyin FC.

After that, ATK signed the player on a two-year deal but here too, he wasn’t given a chance. In the coming days, we may see Lalmuankima sporting the Red and Gold and finally getting the playing time he deserves.