I-League 2nd Divison: FC Kerala announces first foreign signing of the season

FC Kerala has completed the first foreign signing of the 2018-19 season, by roping in Ismail Aseel, a young Afghanistan player.

If the Thrissur based club decides to retain the services of the two foreign players from last season - Abdoul Karim Sylla and Bala Alhassan Dahir, this will be a completion of their foreign player quota.

Ismail Aseel hails from Afghanistan and is known to settled and playing football in U.A.E. Aseel is currently part of the Al Ethihad Sports Academy in U.A.E and FC Kerala is known to be his first professional club, outside the academy lineups.

He plays as a central midfielder and might be assigned the role of a crucial play-maker. Just 19-years old, the club will have high hopes of the young gun.

FC Kerala, who missed out a spot in the final round by goal difference to Ozone FC will be determined to turn things upside this time around.

The team head coach T G Purushothaman looks very confident in their new import. In a statement released by the club social media, the coach says -

"We are delighted to have signed Ismail(Aseel). He is a very talented player who can bring plenty of creativity in the midfield. The youngster is suited to the kind of football we play and I am sure he will keep improving"

FC Kerala was formed in the year 2014 and used to play all major tournaments in and around the state.

In the 2017-18 season, the big moment came for the club when they made their I-League 2nd Division debut.

The Kerala club didn't disappoint in their very first season, managing six wins and a draw to collect 19 points. They put up a tough challenge to Ozone FC for the final round berth, which would have been a milestone if they had qualified.

By bringing in foreign recruits like Ismail Aseel and finding the local talents like they always do, FC Kerala will be a serious contender for the top position of the 2nd Division.

The fixtures for I-League 2nd Division this season is yet to be announced.