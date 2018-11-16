×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

I League: Chennai City FC beat Aizawl 2-1

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Nov 2018, 17:23 IST

Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) Chennai City FC rode on twin strikes from Sandro Rodriguez to pip Aizawl FC 2-1 thereby maintaining their pole position in the I-League football tournament on Friday.

Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah's 72nd minute goal for the hosts was not good enough to prevent a second consecutive loss.

The southerns now have 13 points from five games, seven points clear of second placed East Bengal and third placed Churchill Brothers.

Aizawl, who won the I-League two seasons back, find themselves at the bottom of the table with three losses and two draws from their five games so far.

The hosts began confidently enough and pressed high from get go. In fact, they even created two chances in the first quarter of an hour, but Leonce Dodoz, guilty of many misses on the day, muffed both of them.

After a goalless first half, Kromah's head from close range in the 48th minute, saw a reflex save from goalkeeper Kabir.

In the very next minute, Duata gave away a needless foul in a dangerous position outside the Aizawl box. He was made to pay as Sandro struck his second brilliant free-kick of the league to beat Lawmpuia all ends and put Chennai in the lead.

Aizawl tried to get back into the game immediately, when Dodoz got at the end of a blunder of a back-pass by the Chennai defence but he could not beat Kabir from eight yards out.

Aizawl coach Gift Raikhan meanwhile kept ringing in the changes in search of an equaliser. He had got in Mapuia in place of Lalrinfela and Rinchena in place of Govin Singh. But it was his third substitute Isak, who played a role in the goal that finally came Aizawl's way.

In the 72nd minute, Isak put in a wonderful cross from the right flank, which beat the Chennai defense to land at Dodoz's feet. The Beninese fumbled and the ball after hitting Kabir fell to Kromah on the rebound, who tapped in for the easiest of goals.

But there is a reason why Chennai are sitting pretty at the top of the table and their Spanish recruit was to deliver again when it mattered most.

In the 77th minute, Romario Jesuraj made one of his surging runs down the right flank and cut inside the box to keep a measured cross which Sandro connected with a powerful left-footer.

Chennai now go back home to Coimbatore after winning all their three games on the road while Aizawl need to find a way to be less expansive in front of goal, whether home or away

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018-19: Aizawl FC 0 - 0 NEROCA FC - 5 Hits and...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Aizawl FC vs Minerva Punjab FC| Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018 : Aizawl FC rope in experienced defender
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: “We played an equal match,” says East...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chennai City FC won...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC | Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: East Bengal FC suffer first defeat of...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : East Bengal vs Chennai City FC Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Chennai City FC Season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
18 Nov KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
18 Nov ETH GHA 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Ghana
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
18 Nov MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
18 Nov SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
18 Nov CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO UKR 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow TUR SWE 10:30 PM Turkey vs Sweden
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us