I-League telecast row: Seven clubs form new body

PTI
NEWS
News
22   //    29 Dec 2018, 17:16 IST

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) Seven I-League clubs, including defending champions Minerva Punjab, will meet here Sunday to discuss their future course of action after the All India Football Federation decided to cut down the number of matches to be telecast live.

Under this body -- I-League (Private) Clubs Association-- the teams have joined hands to fight against what they called the "injustice" by the AIFF.

The AIFF has recently announced that the broadcasters would cut down on the TV coverage to just 31 matches of the remaining 61 in the season.

While Mohun Bagan are the only side who could see all of their matches shown on TV, defending champions Minerva were the worst-hit, and Real Kashmir will be partially affected.

Terming the initiative #SaveILeagueSaveIndianFootball, the clubs in a statement said this was an effort to "make our voices heard and in an attempt to mobilise the entire football community to fight the injustice being meted out to the Top Division Football League of the country."

Spearheading the initiative, Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj has said: "There is a concerted effort to destroy the I-League. The time has come for all of us to protest unitedly and, if needed, approach the court."

The other member clubs are Chennai City FC, NEROCA FC, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Real Kashmir FC and Shillong Lajong FC.

Kolkata's big two, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, and Goan heavyweights Churchill Brothers are yet to join the new body.

"We have reached out to them and await their confirmation," the statement said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
