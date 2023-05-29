"I am looking forward to working with and learning from him" – Chelsea star heaps praise on rumored new manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea star Noni Madueke has heaped praise on former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is rumored to be appointed as the new Blues' manager.

The Blues have been on the hunt for a full-time head coach since sacking Graham Potter earlier in April. They named Frank Lampard as their interim boss and ended the 2022-23 Premier League season in 12th spot with just 44 points.

According to Football Insider, Pochettino has reached an agreement with Chelsea to become their new boss. He is set to be joined by his former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur assistants, Jesus Perez and Toni Jimenez, from next month.

After the Blues' 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday (May 28), Madueke was asked to share his opinion on Pochettino. Claiming that he is excited to work with the 51-year-old Argentine tactician, he replied to Sky Sports:

"I think Pochettino is a good manager. He has been in big places around the world and he was a great success in the Premier League. I am looking forward to working with and learning from him in the upcoming campaign."

Asserting that the west London outfit has enough quality in their squad to compete for silverware, Madueke added:

"We need cohesion and pulling in the right direction. I think we need to go back to basics next season. The new manager needs to come in and everyone needs to get behind him in training for him right from the very start for Chelsea to be successful.

"Honestly, there's no reason why we can't be with the quality and talent in this squad."

Madueke, who joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of around £30 million earlier this January, has endured a difficult time settling in at his new outfit. He has scored just one goal in 12 appearances for his club this campaign.

Chelsea achieve lowest PL finish despite splashing over £550 million

Chelsea were touted as one of the Premier League title challengers at the start of the 2022-23 term after their third-placed finish last campaign. However, they failed to live up to expectations under the Todd Boehly-led ownership and finished 12th this time.

The Blues dished out over £550 million to add 18 new stars to their crowded squad over the entire campaign. But, a lack of team cohesion and clear managerial vision proved to be their doom as they ended their season trophyless.

After firing Thomas Tuchel for a poor start to the season, the Stamford Bridge outfit lured Graham Potter away from Brighton & Hove Albion. They relied on Bruno Saltor for a single game before Frank Lampard's arrival as an interim.

Under Lampard's temporary guidance, the Blues registered just one victory in 11 matches across all competitions.

