I love you, I'm out - Departing Kompany has his mic-drop moment in City's trophy parade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    21 May 2019, 01:26 IST
kompany-cropped
Vincent Kompany lifts the FA Cup

Vincent Kompany bid farewell to Manchester City's supporters by declaring his undying love for the club he believes to be the best in the world - then signed off with a mic drop at their trophy parade.

Kompany and City broke the news on Sunday that the Belgian is to depart the club after 11 years, returning to Anderlecht to take up a player-manager role.

The centre-back has enjoyed great success at City, winning four Premier League titles and the EFL Cup on four occasions. He is also a two-time FA Cup winner after Saturday's 6-0 hammering of Watford at Wembley.

That victory clinched an unprecedented domestic treble, having already won the Premier League and EFL Cup this season, allowing Kompany to depart on a high.

City took to the streets of Manchester on Monday for an open-top bus parade with those three trophies and the Community Shield, allowing Kompany the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans.

He said: "I've wanted to do this all my life. You are the best club in the world, I don't care whether you win the Champions League or not.

"You are the best club in the world and remember that forever. These guys deserve all your love every day of the week, every single day of the year they'll work hard.”

"This is the way I want to leave, I love you – I'm out," Kompany concluded before dropping the microphone.

Prior to the speech, footage of musician Noel Gallagher - a City fan - thanking Kompany for his service was shown on the big screen, before the musician played 'Wonderwall' in tribute to the Belgian, with both supporters and the rest of the squad singing along.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
