×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

I love you like a brother - Terry lauds retiring Drogba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    23 Nov 2018, 02:34 IST
Didier Drogba and John Terry
Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and John Terry

John Terry says he hated playing against Didier Drogba in training for Chelsea after the striker confirmed his retirement at the age of 40.

Drogba has hung up his boots for good after Phoenix Rising, the club he co-owns, lost the United Soccer League Cup final to Louisville City.

The former Ivory Coast international will best be remembered for his time at Stamford Bridge, which brought four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three EFL Cups.

Drogba also scored the decisive penalty against Bayern Munich to win Chelsea's first Champions League title, while he reached two Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Terry was Drogba's captain throughout his time at Chelsea and he offered a glowing tribute to his old team-mate on social media.

"Didier Drogba the KING," Terry posted on Instagram. "Congratulations on your retirement mate.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and an honour to have played and trained with you for 11 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@didierdrogba the KING  Congratulations on your retirement mate  @chelseafc. It’s been an absolute pleasure and an honour to have played and trained with you for 11 years. Diddy you had everything as a player and I’m so glad (and lucky!) that we had you at Chelsea. I hated playing against you in training, your mentality to win every single day was infectious and that drove every single player in the squad to be better individually and collectively. Some of the goals and performances we all had the pleasure of seeing will stay with us forever but I’m genuinely blessed because I got to know the man @didierdrogba , and what a great man you are! Didier Drogba I love you like a brother and wish you every success with your next chapter in football and life. Thank you for the memories 19/05/2012  Love ya mate 

A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on

"Diddy you had everything as a player and I'm so glad (and lucky!) that we had you at Chelsea. I hated playing against you in training, your mentality to win every single day was infectious and that drove every single player in the squad to be better individually and collectively.

"Some of the goals and performances we all had the pleasure of seeing will stay with us forever but I'm genuinely blessed because I got to know the man Didier Drogba - and what a great man you are!

"Didier Drogba I love you like a brother and wish you every success with your next chapter in football and life. Thank you for the memories 19/05/2012. Love ya mate."

Bundesliga champions Bayern also paid tribute to Drogba despite his winning penalty in the Champions League final, which denied the German giants the title on home soil.

"You broke our hearts once but we still want to congratulate you on a superb career," the club posted on Twitter. "All the best for the future."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Lampard pays tribute to retiring 'monster' Drogba
RELATED STORY
Opinion: John Terry is a true Chelsea legend
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Didier Drogba Moments
RELATED STORY
Chelsea legend Drogba confirms retirement at 40
RELATED STORY
7 lesser known players who are brothers of Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
Best all-time Chelsea XI
RELATED STORY
Mourinho missing leaders at Manchester United – Terry
RELATED STORY
Out of Africa: Retiring legend Drogba the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's 2004-05 title winning XI: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
7 erstwhile players every true Chelsea fan misses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us