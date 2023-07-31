“I’m not focusing in this issue because it’s totally unattractive” – Ten Hag makes bold claim on Manchester United spending over £400 million

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently made a bold claim on the club's expenditures after the total spending sum exceeded £400 million.

The former Ajax boss arrived at Old Trafford last summer with the club and players in limbo. He made a host of changes in personnel, splashing the cash on the likes of Antony (£85 million), Lisandro Martinez (£46 million), and Casemiro (£60 million).

These signings paid dividends as Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils also won the EFL Cup in February.

Erik ten Hag and Co. have further bolstered their squad depth this summer. They signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million, Andre Onana from Ajax for £43.8 million, and Jonny Evans on a short-term contract. They have also reportedly agreed to a £72 million deal with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

These additions have taken Ten Hag's net spend over a whopping £400 million. But the Dutchman isn't fazed by this sum and hasn't ruled out any more future signings.

In a recent press conference, Ten Hag said (via The Telegraph):

“It can’t be because all the teams are investing huge money, such huge amounts. In comparison with the others we are not doing more or less. They all invested a lot in their teams. I’m not focusing on this issue because it’s totally, for me, unattractive."

He added:

“I have to think about my way of play and how I improve my team. I will fight for players who I want to have in and I will demand from the club to get the right players in and when we have that, we have to get results.”

Manchester United are interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer as well (via Sky Sports).

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag still believes in the 'potential' of Harry Maguire

During the aforementioned press conference, Ten Hag also addressed the future of former captain Harry Maguire at the club. The 30-year-old is reportedly facing an uncertain future at the club after he was stripped of his captaincy on July 16.

Furthermore, Manchester United also rejected a £20 million bid from West Ham United for the England international last week. Maguire may be tempted to change clubs to reinvent his career if a suitable bid comes through.

Ten Hag gave his thoughts on Maguire's future (via The Telegraph):

“It’s [stripping Maguire of the captaincy] nothing against Harry, it was in advantage of the team. Then you make the decision. But I will not say that Harry isn’t part of this group."

He continued:

“He has to fight for his position. He is a very good centre-back, and I believe in the potential of Harry Maguire. It’s just that he has to prove himself and fight his way into the team. It’s up to him, and I think he can do it.”

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for a record fee for a defender (£80 million from Leicester City in 2019. Since then, he has made 175 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

While he did captain Manchester United to the EFL Cup last season, his time at the club has been plagued with high-profile errors that have led to goals. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are ahead of him in the pecking order.