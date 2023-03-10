“I’m happy for him" - Liverpool star hailed for incredible performance in 7-0 rout of Manchester United

Cody Gakpo's former PSV Eindhoven teammate Yorbe Vertessen has stated that he is delighted to see the Dutchman flourish at Liverpool after initially struggling to hit the ground running.

He made this known in the wake of Gakpo's performance against Manchester United last weekend (March 5), as the Reds secured an emphatic 7-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by "I think the most beautiful one was the second one."Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by @Sonos "I think the most beautiful one was the second one." Enjoy every angle of Cody Gakpo's goal against Manchester United, presented by @Sonos 🎥 https://t.co/Ny3iTnJ3zw

Gakpo was among the goalscorers on the night for Jurgen Klopp's team as he bagged a brace against a very flat Manchester United side. A lovely taken brace against the Red Devils last weekend now means that Gakpo has scored four goals in his last five games for Liverpool.

Reds fans have commended his newly found form in front of goal for as he initially struggled after making the switch in January.

Premier League @premierleague



#LIVMUN | @LFC Cody Gakpo has now scored in three of his last four starts in the #PL (4 goals), after failing to score in his first Cody Gakpo has now scored in three of his last four starts in the #PL (4 goals), after failing to score in his first 🌟#LIVMUN | @LFC https://t.co/umlRWmFSHc

One person who has been quick to heap praise on Gakpo, especially after his display against United, is his former PSV teammate Vertessen. The Belgian forward revealed in an interview that he is delighted to see Gakpo perform well at Anfield.

Speaking about his former teammate's performance against Manchester United, Vertessen said:

"He [Gakpo] was the best player I played with at PSV. That first goal (against Man United) was typical Cody; cutting in and looking for the far corner. That second goal was also beautifully done. It approached perfection."

He continued:

“I’m happy for him that his transfer to Liverpool has worked out so well. Cody was someone who often talked to me to give me confidence. He also often gave me advice. He supported me a lot.”

Liverpool splashed a transfer fee in the region of £37 million to secure the services of Gakpo from PSV in January.

Despite the heavy expectations on his shoulders upon arrival at Anfield, Gakpo found it difficult to show his qualities in the first couple of weeks.

He even went six games without scoring a goal for the Reds but broke his goal drought against rivals Everton in February. He has since scored four goals in eight Premier League appearances.

Garth Crooks names the Liverpool player who could replace Sadio Mane

Garth Crooks has named Gakpo as the right man to fill in the boots vacated by Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

The Senegalese forward left Anfield to join Bayern Munich last summer and many Reds fans have been anxious to see who replaces Mane at their club.

Meanwhile, Crooks is of the opinion that January signing Gakpo could be the man to do the job. In his column for the BBC, he wrote:

"Since the departure of Sadio Mane, Liverpool fans have been patiently waiting to see a replacement they could embrace."

He continued:

“I think Gakpo might be that player. The former PSV striker has settled into his role at Anfield seamlessly and in a manner of weeks. He is composed in front of goal and a team player. Very much in the image of Mane.”

Mane scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games for the Merseysiders.

