Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I'm happy it happened – Klopp glad about Alisson error

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.74K   //    03 Sep 2018, 10:50 IST
Alisson - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he was "really happy" Alisson had made his first mistake for the club after the goalkeeper's howler against Leicester City.

The Brazil shot-stopper was dispossessed by Kelechi Iheanacho and saw his team concede their first goal of the Premier League season during their 2-1 win on Saturday.

Alisson, 25, had impressed in his opening games for Liverpool, the club he joined from Roma in a reported £66.8million deal in July.

Klopp dismissed any suggestions the goalkeeper was arrogant, the German saying he was glad the mistake had occurred.

"He is 0.0 per cent arrogant, but he's confident and he can do it. It's like when our centre-halves play passes," he said.

"They have to play passes and defend and all that stuff. I don't look for anyone responsible, the final one was Alisson but we should have cleared the situation before.

"It wasn't a situation where you pass the ball back. We make decisions in a second and in a second you realise, 'That was the wrong one'.

"I think that was this situation. To be 100 per cent honest I am really happy it happened, because we don't have to wait for it now."

Liverpool are top of the table heading into the international break, with their next outing a trip to Tottenham on September 15.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Alisson mistake inevitable, says unconcerned Klopp
RELATED STORY
Reports: Alisson wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s first choice
RELATED STORY
Klopp hails 'massive signing' Alisson as Karius leaves...
RELATED STORY
Klopp applauds Alisson after solid debut
RELATED STORY
Liverpool play like Brazil, says Alisson
RELATED STORY
We don't want Alisson to change style, insists...
RELATED STORY
It's pretty good pay - Klopp insists Mignolet will stay...
RELATED STORY
Alisson to make Liverpool bow against Napoli, Klopp confirms
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Liverpool: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Karius' Champions League blunders did not lead to Alisson...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us