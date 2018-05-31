Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

I'm just proud of being your player - Ronaldo pays Zidane tribute

After Zinedine Zidane announced his shock departure as Real Madrid coach on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to the Frenchman.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 23:12 IST
1.49K
Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane
Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is "proud" to have played for Zinedine Zidane after the Real Madrid coach announced his shock departure.

Zidane stepped down from the role on Thursday, less than a week after Madrid beat Liverpool in Kiev to win a third consecutive Champions League title.

Ronaldo has been Madrid's talisman during a highly successful period under Zidane's leadership, although the Portugal star has suggested he is considering his future.

And in a social media post, Ronaldo was quick to pay tribute to departing Madrid coach Zidane.

"I'm just proud of being your player," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Mister, thanks for so much."

Madrid team-mate Isco also posted his tribute, writing on Instagram: "It's been an honour to work with you, to learn from you every single day and to win things together.

"You've managed to make this team historic, I wish you the best of luck."

Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal added: "I just want to thank you for these two-and-a-half years as our coach, you've been an incredible professional, as have your staff members.

"I've learned a lot as a player and a person from you, I wish you the best. Thank you Zidane."

Real Madrid CF Football
Your legacy will never be erased - Ramos pays tribute to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo must stay with Madrid - Zidane
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Be careful when you criticise Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo at '140 per cent' is good enough for Zidane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Have a Zinedine Zidane Conundrum 
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo is a team player - Zidane hails Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo is from another galaxy, says Zidane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid boss Zidane explains Ronaldo substitution
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo fired up as Zidane tries to avoid PSG talk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
PP MOL CON
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
05 Jun ITA NET 12:15 AM
05 Jun MOR SLO 01:30 AM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018