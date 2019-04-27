×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'm not his father - Tuchel unaware of Neymar's Turin trip

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    27 Apr 2019, 04:36 IST
Thomas Tuchel and Neymar - cropped
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel and star forward Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel claims to be unaware and unconcerned about reports Neymar made a swift trip to Turin two days out from the Coupe de France final.

According to reports in Italy, Brazil star Neymar ventured out of Paris to attend an event alongside compatriot and Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

The 27-year-old's apparent journey abroad came less than a week after returning from a three-month injury lay-off in last weekend's Ligue 1 victory against Monaco.

His appearance off the bench could pave the way for a start against Rennes at Stade de France on Saturday, with Tuchel dismissing responsibility for Neymar's pre-match movements.

"I do not know about it," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"I'm not his father, not the police, not a detective.

"I'm the head coach and he was at training yesterday and with us today. That's it."

Neymar's involvement in the 3-1 win over Monaco coincided with Edinson Cavani's return from a hip problem as Tuchel welcomed back the remaining two thirds of his star-studded front three.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe, a pivotal figure in their absences, stole the limelight with a hat-trick that improved his Ligue 1 tally to 30 goals for the season, becoming the youngest player to reach the mark.

"He's been a reliable player, a decisive player," Tuchel said of the 20-year-old France international.

"His status is growing, he's getting more important, but I think he enjoys it and he's ready for it.

"We are not talking theoretically here. Everything happened naturally. He took on more responsibilities.

"I have several key players in my team and it's always a team effort as we demonstrated during important games this season.

"We have to showcase once again tomorrow for 90 or 120 minutes that we can play together, defend together, but Kylian has done really well and he's extraordinary, that's for sure."

Advertisement
'There has not been a call to Barcelona' - Neymar Jr's father opens up about transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Verratti and Cavani could miss PSG's Man United trip, suggests Tuchel
RELATED STORY
It is not a good sign - Tuchel not confident Cavani will make Manchester United clash
RELATED STORY
Tuchel denies Paris Saint-Germain 'crisis' talk
RELATED STORY
Mbappe won't leave PSG, insists Tuchel
RELATED STORY
There was no performance at all – Tuchel blasts PSG
RELATED STORY
Tuchel calls for Champions League patience after Ligue 1 glory
RELATED STORY
Tuchel: I hug Neymar or I write to him
RELATED STORY
PSG lack players – Tuchel bemoans depth after Lille rout
RELATED STORY
Tuchel confirms fresh Verratti injury blow
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us