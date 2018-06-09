Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I'm on the mend - Salah tells Egypt's President

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 18:44 IST
47

Cairo, Jun 9 (AFP) Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi he is well on the road to recovery following a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

"The president was reassured on the health condition of the player 'Mohamed Salah', who affirmed that his condition is improving notably and that he is on his way to recovery, god willing," presidency spokesman Bassam Radi said today.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out of the May 26 Champions League final in tears clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Salah has undergone treatment in Valencia, Spain, in the hope of playing a role in Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

He was included in the Egyptian squad announced on Monday.

The Pharaohs will carry out their final training session in Egypt on Saturday night in Cairo before they travel to Russia on Sunday.

On May 30, the federation had said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, meaning he could miss Egypt's opening World Cup Group A fixture against Uruguay on June 15.

Egypt will then face Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25

