Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'I'm paying for these guys to go shopping' – Mina reveals losing free-kick bets to Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.11K   //    31 Jul 2018, 08:09 IST
YerryMina-cropped
Barcelona defender Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina revealed he was losing €50 daily to team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after making free-kick bets with the star Barcelona duo.

Mina arrived from Palmeiras in January but the Colombia international defender has struggled to establish himself at LaLiga champions Barca amid links to Everton and Manchester United.

The transition from Brazil to Spain has not been easy for Mina but the 23-year-old lifted the lid on bets he had with Messi and Suarez to help settle in.

"When I first joined the club, I started betting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to generate a good atmosphere," Mina told Bocas magazine.

"It was to see who could take the best free-kicks in training but every day I was losing 50 euros.

"And I was like, 'What, I'm paying for these guys to go shopping!' I had to laugh but the truth is those monsters put the ball where they want, they are great people as well as magicians.

"In terms of my future, I have no idea but I'm calm about it. I'm 23 years old and have a lot of football left to play."

Mina admitted he feared for his career after failing to convince following his mid-season arrival.

The Colombian – who played a key role for his country at the World Cup in Russia – made just five LaLiga appearances and seven in all competitions last season.

"I thought a lot of things, a lot of bad things. I thought I was finished," he said. "I felt so bad and [Philippe] Coutinho and Paulinho tried to encourage me all the time and told me that everything would be fine.

"For me, I understand that there are spectacular players [in his position] but I just wanted to have a minute to impress and it didn't happen.

"The few minutes I did get, they were bad... it felt at times like everything was going wrong and coming down.

"I felt like I couldn't do anything right, such as even giving a pass in training."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lyon ahead in race to sign Mina, claims Aulas
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants United midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
Mina admits to pressure struggle at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 5 reasons why the club has lost its identity
RELATED STORY
Why Barcelona were smart to sign Yerry Mina before World...
RELATED STORY
Mina ready to reject offers for Barcelona stay
RELATED STORY
5 Things you probably did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Mina to Everton deal 'not true'
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona ready to sell star for £27 million
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us