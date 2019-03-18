×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I need every Manchester City player for run-in - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    18 Mar 2019, 04:00 IST
PepGuardiola - cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists that every member of Manchester City's squad will play some part in the closing weeks of what could be an historic season.

City dropped to second in the Premier League on Sunday after Liverpool's win over Fulham, but they do have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's side heading into the international break.

They also face a Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham and an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion next month as the fixtures start to come thick and fast.

Important first-team players Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte should be fresh after not being selected by Argentina and France respectively, while David Silva will enjoy a rest after retiring from Spain duty last year.

Guardiola will also hope to have injured trio John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy back for the run-in as City look to complete a landmark quadruple.

"Always we are demanding, training hard to play as good as possible, again and again," he told a media conference.

"It's the only way because they are going to play – everybody. If we need 10 or 15 minutes it must be the best possible. We are here so far because of everybody, not just 11, 12 or 13 players.

"Everybody makes their own contribution and it has been massive.

Advertisement

"It's crazy, the fixtures in April. That's why you need everybody.

"The players that played good, incredible – they have to sustain that level. The players who need to increase, they have to improve because we need it. Everybody is going to play.

"Especially John, Kevin and Benjamin. All the players come back because we need everybody."

Riyad Mahrez was substituted with City 2-0 down to Swansea City in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday and could only watch on from the sidelines as Guardiola's side staged a dramatic late comeback to win 3-2.

Asked if the Algerian is struggling for form, Guardiola responded: "I have the feeling – I know we judge because we were losing – that he played good. He is playing good.

"You know I am not a guy to point the finger at someone when we drop or lose a point. Never."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola hopes 'incredible' Manchester City can maintain form through gruelling run-in
RELATED STORY
Manchester City suffered from VAR but it helps - Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Toughest period of the season for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola confident FFP investigation will not taint Manchester City legacy
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City looking to raid Leicester City for defender
RELATED STORY
Can Manchester City banish their European demons?
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: I will not doubt my City players for one second
RELATED STORY
Manchester City have little room for error, acknowledges Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester City failed to sign under Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us