×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I never came close to Juventus return, insists Inter boss Conte

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 Jul 2019, 17:24 IST
conte-cropped
Inter coach Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte insists he never came close to making a dramatic return to Juventus before his appointment as Inter head coach.

Conte signed a three-year contract to replace Luciano Spalletti at San Siro but had been linked with a return to Juve – who he guided to three titles during his time in charge - following Massimiliano Allegri's departure at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Maurizio Sarri was eventually appointed by the Serie A champions and prior to facing his former club in the International Champions Cup, Conte revealed he did not even speak to Juventus.

"No, I have never been close to becoming Juventus coach again," he told a media conference. "I never received any phone call.

"It was always Inter that showed great affection and great interest in me. I feel great responsibility towards my new club and want to build something that at the moment is not there."

Asked is Sarri was the right man for the job, Conte replied: "If Juve has taken this decision they will have had good reasons. It is not for me to judge."

Wednesday's game in Nanjing will be the first time Conte has faced his former club since his departure and says there will be no love lost once the game kicks off.

"There will be excitement on my part," he said. "It is the first time I have met the Bianconeri as an opponent since my relationship with them ended.

Advertisement

"Seeing so many friends will be exciting but when the whistle goes it will all be over. Juve is an opponent for me and they consider me the same way."

Inter have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku during the close season, with Conte already revealing that it is his "will and hope" that a deal is struck for the Belgium international.

When asked if a potential move was any closer, Conte said: "I think that some reflections will be made then decisions will be taken for the good of Inter.

"We will take everything into account. Not only on the field but also in terms of financial fair play. Certainly, decisions can shift the balance and also expectations."

Tags:
Manchester United
Advertisement
Inter to table a club-record fee €83 M fee to close Romelu Lukaku deal, Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe wants Premier League move despite Napoli offer and more, 20 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Inter signing Lukaku 'my will and hope', says Conte
RELATED STORY
Conte on Man United star Lukaku: I like him as a player
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan wants to make United striker first signing of the Conte era 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan - 3 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Antonio Conte anticipating United job
RELATED STORY
Manchester United very close to £80m deal for Harry Maguire, Solskjaer wants £70m Nicolas Pepe deal to be completed quickly, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte keen on signing Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Real Madrid receive boost in chase for €110m Serie A star, Premier League superstar willing to join Juventus and more: 6 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Chiellini would 'hate' to see former Juventus boss Conte at Inter
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today VIK OLY 10:30 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Europa League 2018-19
25 Jul CHI ABE 10:15 PM Chikhura vs Aberdeen
25 Jul HON UNI 10:25 PM Honvéd vs Universitatea Craiova
25 Jul MOL CUK 10:30 PM Molde vs Čukarički
25 Jul LEC BRO 10:30 PM Lechia Gdańsk vs Brøndby
25 Jul ALA FCS 10:30 PM Alashkert vs FCSB
25 Jul FLO EIN 10:30 PM Flora vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Jul ARS NEF 10:30 PM Arsenal Tula vs Neftçi
25 Jul SHA ESB 10:30 PM Shakhtyor vs Esbjerg
25 Jul YEN OLI 10:30 PM Yeni Malatyaspor vs Olimpija
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us