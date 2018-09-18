Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I never listen to stupid things - De Gea unconcerned by criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
313   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:36 IST
David de Gea
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

David de Gea does not listen to "stupid things" critics say about his performances for Manchester United and Spain.

The goalkeeper came under fire during the World Cup, making just one save for his country at Russia 2018 while a bad mistake allowed Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to score in a 3-3 draw.

De Gea has rediscovered his form since returning to United for the 2018-19 campaign, although he has only kept one clean sheet in five Premier League matches so far.

And the 27-year-old, regarded as one of the finest keepers in the world, made it clear he is not bothered about opinions from outside his club.

"Normally, I don't listen to people who speak about me and focus on my job to help the team and improve," De Gea told reporters.

"I never listen to stupid things that they say."

United open their Champions League campaign away to Young Boys on Wednesday, with De Gea facing the challenge of playing on an artificial pitch at Stade de Suisse.

Jose Mourinho's side suffered a shock exit to Sevilla in the round of 16 last season but are targeting a first Champions League title since 2011.

"We're not used to playng on artificial grass, it's going to be be a bit different," De Gea added.

"More difficult for us, we train today, see how the ball goes and we try to play our football here. We know it'll be tough.

"Of course, we want to improve. The Champions League is always a special competition. It's a long time since Manchester United won it, we're ready to do it. 

"We have a difficult group and start against a difficult team. It's always difficult to win this competition."

Mourinho has suggested De Gea will soon commit to the club by signing a new deal and the goalkeeper confirmed he is "very happy" at United.

"Well I feel loved in this club, with the fans," De Gea said. "I'm very happy in this club, one of the most famous in the world, and I'm really happy to be a part of this club."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Kepa ready to challenge De Gea as Spain number one
RELATED STORY
De Gea is the Messi of goalkeepers, says Foster
RELATED STORY
De Gea will extend contract soon, says Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Watford keeper Ben Foster calls David...
RELATED STORY
United fans keeping De Gea at Old Trafford – Herrera
RELATED STORY
De Gea will not rule out Real Madrid move
RELATED STORY
Reports: David de Gea to sign new Manchester United deal
RELATED STORY
How Liverpool's amazing Alisson is the man to rival De Gea
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United willing to spend...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
22 Sep FUL WAT 05:00 PM Fulham vs Watford
22 Sep BUR AFC 07:30 PM Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth
22 Sep CAR MAN 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester City
22 Sep CRY NEW 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Newcastle
22 Sep LEI HUD 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town
22 Sep LIV SOU 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Southampton
22 Sep MAN WOL 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Sep BRI TOT 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham
23 Sep WES CHE 06:00 PM West Ham vs Chelsea
23 Sep ARS EVE 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us