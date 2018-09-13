Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I never promised Areola he would be No.1 - Tuchel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
330   //    13 Sep 2018, 20:34 IST
Buffon-cropped
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Thomas Tuchel is adamant he never promised Alphonse Areola a starting role ahead of Gianluigi Buffon at Paris Saint-Germain.

Areola, a PSG youth product, appeared to nail down a spot in the club's starting XI last season, making 34 Ligue 1 appearances under Unai Emery and earning himself a place in France's World Cup-winning squad.

But Buffon, who had initially looked set to retire, joined on a free transfer from Juventus in pre-season and immediately put Areola's position in doubt.

Tuchel said on Monday that he had offered Areola some encouragement, claiming he told the Frenchman he was in "pole position" to be the starter.

But Tuchel felt the need to clarify that he said this before Buffon signed, and the Italian's arrival "changed everything".

Speaking to reporters, Tuchel said: "I would like to clarify what I said: I said that I told Areola that he would be in pole position to be the first-choice goalkeeper before Buffon signed.

"In the meantime, Gigi signed and it changed everything. It's important not to relay that I told Areola he would be number one.

"Since the arrival of Gigi, we have a different situation because Gigi is Gigi. We must intelligently manage this situation."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Tuchel: Areola in pole to be PSG's number one ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Areola in discussions over new PSG deal
RELATED STORY
Buffon's arrival at PSG puts Areola in a difficult position
RELATED STORY
Areola: France suffered in Germany draw
RELATED STORY
Neymar PSG's leader and an artist - Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Wenger is my idol – Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Tuchel reiterates Rabiot importance to PSG amid exit fears
RELATED STORY
PSG's Tuchel to be patient with World Cup stars Neymar,...
RELATED STORY
I knew PSG had almost no chance when I saw Arsenal's team...
RELATED STORY
Buffon to be left out of PSG's next two Ligue 1 matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us