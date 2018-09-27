Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I picked up a knock but defeat hurts more – Marcelo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    27 Sep 2018, 07:36 IST
marcelo - Cropped
Real Madrid defender Marcelo

Marcelo picked up a knock in Real Madrid's comprehensive loss at Sevilla, with head coach Julen Lopetegui awaiting further details after the left-back suffered an apparent muscle tear.

Madrid not only lost 3-0 to Sevilla in LaLiga but the Champions League holders saw Marcelo forced off due to injury on Wednesday.

Marcelo hobbled off the pitch with 18 minutes remaining, leaving Madrid down to 10 men during the closing stages after all three substitutions were made.

With Saturday's derby against Atletico Madrid looming, there are question marks over Marcelo's fitness.

"I picked up a knock, but the defeat hurts more," Brazilian star Marcelo told reporters.

Asked about Marcelo during his post-match news conference, Lopetegui said: "He took quite a blow, but we'll see what we can find out tomorrow."

It was a night to forget in Seville, where Madrid tasted defeat in LaLiga for the first time under Lopetegui following Andre Silva's brace.

Luka Modric had a goal disallowed by VAR early in the second half, ending Madrid's hopes of a comeback away from home.

Madrid missed the opportunity to capitalise on Barcelona's shock loss at Leganes, with the Spanish giants level on points atop the standings.

"You have to admit Sevilla were better in the first half," Marcelo said. "We got more of the ball in the second half but they were dangerous on the counter. They are a tough side and we lacked a few things against a rival as strong as Sevilla are.

"In the second half, maybe if Luka's goal had stood, the game would have been different. If you lose, your drop three points and that can make the difference later in the season.

"We tried our best and let’s see if we can avoid such errors in the future. We need to change things now, defeat hurts, but we have to pick ourselves up or the next game."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Marcelo happy with Madrid squad amid transfer talk
RELATED STORY
Marcelo: Ronaldo doesn't own Real Madrid, Neymar is...
RELATED STORY
Marcos Alonso: Eighteen-years Ago Real Madrid Sent him...
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos hurts FC Barcelona in a huge way, Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
How the FIFA Team of the Year Should Have Lined Up
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why the Lopetegui's Real Madrid looks more fun...
RELATED STORY
Marcelo surprised by substitution in Madrid win
RELATED STORY
Marcelo dismisses Juventus reports  
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs AS Roma: 4 takeaways
RELATED STORY
4 football players who have never received a red card
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us