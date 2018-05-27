Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    'I really feel for him' -- Klopp agony as Karius howlers condemn Liverpool

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 13:33 IST
    124

    Kiev, May 27 (AFP) Devastated Jurgen Klopp admitted he was shell-shocked by Loris Karius's costly mistakes in Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday.

    Liverpool goalkeeper Karius played a huge role in his side's misery in Kiev as he gifted Madrid two goals.

    The 24-year-old handed Karim Benzema the opening goal when he threw the ball against the France forward and it rebounded into the net.

    Then, with Liverpool hoping to snatch a late equaliser, Karius let Gareth Bale's long-range effort slip through his grasp and into the net.

    Karius was in tears afer the final whistle, but tellingly not one of Liverpool's shattered players went over to immediately console him.

    Only Madrid's jubilant stars acknowledged the German's angst before, still sobbing uncontrollably, he went toward Liverpool's supporters to hold his hands up in an attempt to apologise for his blunders.

    While he wouldn't publicly condemn Karius, Reds boss Klopp made it clear the difference in the match was the mistakes made by the man he signed from Mainz in 2016.

    "Yeah, what can I say? Loris knows it, everybody knows it. It's a shame, in a game like this and after a season like this. I really feel for him, he is a fantastic boy," Klopp said.

    "The first one...I don't know. The second one came because of the first one.

    "It is really difficult to get rid of bad thoughts in your mind in a game like this." Aside from Karius's woeful display, the other crucial turning point was the first half injury suffered by Mohamed Salah.

    The Liverpool forward was forced off after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder in a challenge with Real defender Sergio Ramos.

    Klopp admitted the loss of Liverpool's 44-goal star was a huge blow to his team's confidence.

    "The situation with Ramos and Mo was really bad a shock for the team. You could see that, Madrid immediately came up," he said.

    Bale's brilliant overhead kick had put Madrid 2-1 ahead as Klopp endured his sixth successive final defeat -- a painful run that includes losing the 2013 Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich.

    "Finals are for winning, nothing else. We started well, exactly like we wanted," Klopp said.

    "But the Bale bicycle kick was unbelievable. The boys did their best, but it was not the best script for us tonight

    Klopp: Liverpool behind Karius after Champions League...
    RELATED STORY
    I lost Liverpool the game – Karius apologises for...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool's Karius earns unwelcome spot in soccer infamy
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp: I would be biggest idiot if Karius wasn't good
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool goalkeeper battle 'not easy' for victor Karius
    RELATED STORY
    Van Dijk will only get better at Liverpool, says Karius
    RELATED STORY
    Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League final player ratings: Bale stars as...
    RELATED STORY
    5 long-standing problems Jurgen Klopp has solved at...
    RELATED STORY
    Win as a team, lose as a team - Liverpool captain...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    FT CAM BUR
    0 - 1
    02 Jun FRA ITA 12:30 AM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018