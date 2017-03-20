'I remain very calm' – Mbappe staying grounded despite reported interest
Despite another brace, teenage star Kylian Mbappe played down his goalscoring form for Monaco.
Monaco star Kylian Mbappe insists he is "very calm" about the reported interest in him, playing down suggestions his achievements are extraordinary.
The red-hot teenager continued his goalscoring form with a brace in Monaco's 3-0 win over Caen in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The goals took his tally to 19 in all competitions this season, while he has netted 14 in his past 12 games.
But Mbappe, 18, said he was simply on a good run, dismissing claims what he was achieving was remarkable.
"I would not say that what I do is extraordinary. I would just say that I am able to do what I know best. I would not say it's extraordinary," he said.
"Extraordinary is a player who can score 60 goals. There are not a lot. Otherwise I think we would overuse the term.
"I would not say it's amazing but I'm on a good run."
Belle victoire 3-0 contre Caen pic.twitter.com/JOJTIRtw7Y— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) March 19, 2017
His form has seen Mbappe linked with big-money moves to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.
The French striker, however, said he was trying his best to remain grounded.
"Sorry, but I do not look at what the English press say. I remain very calm around this attention I get," Mbappe said.
"I get up in the morning and I go to practice like everyone else. I try to work to improve myself every day and I try to do on the pitch what I do during the training sessions.
"For now, it works well."