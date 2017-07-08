I replaced Pagliuca's face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity

Gianluca Pagliuca inspired Daniele Padelli's affection for Inter, and the goalkeeper turned down other offers to sign for the Milan club.

New Inter signing Daniele Padelli says his affection for the club stretches back to a Gianluca Pagliuca sticker that he placed an image of his own face over.

Goalkeeper Padelli was displaced by Joe Hart at Torino last season and moved to San Siro on a free transfer this week.

The 31-year-old was presented to the media on Saturday and explained how former Italy international Pagliuca helped establish his affinity with the Nerazzurri.

"It's a boyhood dream come true," said Padelli. "I always had the ambition to get here one day.

"When I was little I had a sticker of Pagliuca in the Inter shirt and I covered it with my face and my name.

"I had other offers but we had been speaking to Inter for a bit and for me it was an honour to receive such a proposal."

Padelli will provide back-up to former Udinese team-mate Samir Handanovic at San Siro and he is excited to work alongside the Slovenia international once again.

He said: "He's a consummate professional with a good head on his shoulders. He always works to the maximum and the results can be seen in that he is among the best in Europe.

"I can learn a lot from him. He's a machine, I've never seen such a professional.

"I'm here to work and learn. I'm available and I will work at my best, as if I had to be on the pitch from the first minute.

"It's my passion, so it's normal to put your heart in every workout."