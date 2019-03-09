×
I see it as something positive - Pochettino welcomes Real Madrid speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
262   //    09 Mar 2019, 02:26 IST
Mauricio Pochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino would welcome a return to LaLiga and the Tottenham manager says speculation he could take charge of Real Madrid shows he is doing a good job.

Pochettino has long been linked with Madrid, although he signed a new long-term contract to commit his future to Premier League side Spurs last year.

Santiago Solari is reportedly set to be sacked after Los Blancos lost back-to-back Clasico matches at home to Barcelona, then suffered a shock Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.

Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be a strong contender to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Pochettino has similarly been mentioned as a potential candidate.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's rampant form under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lessened the appetite for Pochettino to take on Mourinho's previous role at Old Trafford

And the former Espanyol coach has indicated he is unconcerned by speculation he could leave Tottenham to join Madrid.

"I take it as something positive," Pochettino said to RTVE. "It means someone has noticed that we are doing something right.

"My relationship with Spain will always be great and I would love to return one day and oversee a style of football that could win games and excite people.

"Of course I would come back to Spain, I'm always open to new experiences and projects."

Tottenham reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League by knocking out Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund this week.

