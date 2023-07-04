“I would take £50 million with a buy-back” – Kevin Campbell comes up with transfer idea for Arsenal star

Football pundit and former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners should demand £50 million for Folarin Balogun and also add a buy-back clause to the deal.

Balogun has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium since even before the end of the 2022-23 club campaign. The striker enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Stade Reims in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 21 times in 37 league matches.

He has returned to Arsenal upon the expiry of his loan deal, having proved that he has the ability to lead the line for a top-flight team. However, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah contracted to the club until 2027, he is unlikely to receive prominent minutes.

As a result, the Gunners could sell him this summer and record a profit as he was a Hale End product.

Campbell feels his former team should add a buy-back clause to Balogun's potential contract with another team regardless of the price. He said on the "Highbury Squad" YouTube channel (as quoted by HITC):

“I would take £50 million with a buy-back if you don’t mind. But if it was £30 million, I would still take a buy-back.”

The Sun have reported that Arsenal want around £35 million for Balogun, whose deal at the Emirates expires in the summer of 2025. The forward may have scored only two times in 10 senior matches for the Gunners, but recorded an incredible 75 goals in 103 combined games for their U18 and U21 teams.

He recently made his debut for the US Men's National Team, having chosen them despite being eligible to play for England. Balogun also scored in just his second appearance for the Stars and Stripes, helping them beat Canada 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League final last month.

Arsenal's Folarin Balogun has been linked with several Premier League clubs

Following his exploits for Stade Reims last season, Folarin Balogun has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League sides.

90min reported last month that Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Brentford, Everton and Fulham are all interested in signing the 21-year-old. Outside of England, Balogun has also attracted interest from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The same report mentioned that Arsenal had offered the youngster a contract extension, which he had declined. Balogun has also made it clear that he doesn't want to go out on loan again and the Gunners have reportedly asked his representatives to begin searching for his next club.

