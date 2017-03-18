'I think only in the present' - Emery unconcerned by Paris Saint-Germain future

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery insists he is focused solely on the present amid rumours surrounding his future in the French capital.

Unai Emery wants Paris Saint-Germain to prove that their humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona was an anomaly ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

Emery's future is under severe scrutiny after Barca overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the last-16, PSG collapsing to a 6-1 loss at Camp Nou.

Despite the pressure, Emery refused to be drawn on the chances of losing his job, instead switching focus to PSG's hopes of claiming silverware from what has been a frustrating campaign, which sees the Ligue 1 holders three points behind leaders Monaco.

"The club is working in the present, and also preparing for the future," Emery said. "I think only in the present."

"I'm talking to the club, the president. We talked about trust, that we needed to improve things but that the work continues.

"We want to show that we are good, that the team continues to progress, that Barcelona was only an accident.

"We only lost one game out of the last fifteen. At home, we won very difficult matches, but we have to do better, that is clear.

"There are three objectives: Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue, Coupe de France."

While PSG managed a 2-1 victory over Lorient in their last Ligue 1 outing, Lyon made it three wins from their last four league fixtures with a 4-0 thumping of Toulouse.

Bruno Genesio's side sit in fourth, 15 points behind PSG, and Emery is expecting a difficult challenge.

"Lyon can play in different ways but I think the tactical system does not necessarily change depending on the players," added Emery.

"Memphis [Depay], [Alexandre] Lacazette, or [Nabil] Fekir. Lyon is a team with many options, with players of qualities.

"It will be a difficult match. It will let us know where we are. I think the team will show that we are fine. We must stay consistent to stay in the title race."

Emery also confirmed that Thomas Meunier will miss out through injury, with Serge Aurier likely to return to the fold at right-back.