I think we can do it - Lewandowski targets Champions League success with Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich have the perfect blend of young and experienced players to win the Champions League, according to striker Robert Lewandowski.

The German champions have been unable to transfer their domestic dominance onto the continental stage in recent years, lifting the famous trophy just once in the past 18 years.

They last made the final in 2013 and were knocked out by Liverpool in the last 16 last season, but Lewandowski believes the five-time European champions can go all the way in 2019-20.

"This is a big goal for us. I think we can do it," the Poland international told Bild.

"Of course it always takes some luck - it can decide a single game - but we have a great squad now."

Bayern have been placed in a group with Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade and last season's finalists Tottenham.

And Lewandowski feels Bayern are in good shape after adding Ivan Perisic, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Michael Cuisance, Jann-Fiete Arp and Philippe Coutinho to their squad since last season.

"We have a lot of young and hungry players, but also enough experienced players - the mix is ​​very good," he said.

"But it will also be important that we play well in the group stage and get into the competition well."

Lewandowski has scored five goals in two Bundesliga games this term and signed a new four-year deal with Bayern on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Friday that Oliver Kahn will succeed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as the club's chief executive and chairman of the board in 2022.