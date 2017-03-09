I threw everything at winner – Roberto revels in Barcelona heroics

Sergi Roberto revelled in his heroics for Barcelona after their stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

by Opta News 09 Mar 2017, 04:00 IST

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto

Barcelona hero Sergi Roberto said he threw "everything" at the ball to score the winner as his side completed a miraculous Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Roberto got on the end of a chipped Neymar pass in the 95th minute to complete the fightback as Barca recorded a 6-1 win at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

It saw Luis Enrique's men overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit as they claimed an incredible 6-5 victory on aggregate.

After having to stretch to reach Neymar's pass, Roberto explained he simply gave it all he had to get on the end of it.

"I've thrown everything. I didn't know if I was onside. I'm very happy," he told beIN Sports.

"I threw myself on the ground and I saw the goalkeeper [Kevin Trapp] didn't stop it."

The tie appeared over when Edinson Cavani struck an away goal for PSG, who had fallen 3-0 behind on the night.

With Barca needing three goals, Neymar struck twice – in the 88th and 91st minutes – before Roberto's last-gasp effort.

Roberto added: "They say the fans are one more player, but today they were 10 more.

"In the end, this is also for them. Now to celebrate and think about the league game [against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday]."