Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I turned down Real Madrid, claims Nagelsmann

Omnisport
NEWS
News
601   //    25 Jul 2018, 18:05 IST
JulianNagelsmann - Cropped
Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he rejected the chance to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old is regarded as arguably the finest young coach in Europe, having guided Hoffenheim to the Champions League in each of the past two seasons - an achievement which prompted Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig to recruit his services from 2019-20.

Nagelsmann will see out his final year at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena before joining Leipzig, but it could have been a far different story had he accepted Madrid's advances after Zidane's shock resignation in the wake of a third straight Champions League triumph.

At such a young age, Nagelsmann - although flattered by the interest from the Santiago Bernabeu - felt going abroad to take on such a huge role would not be a wise move, with Julen Lopetegui taking the reins instead following an acrimonious departure from the Spain job on the eve of the World Cup.

"Madrid called me," Nagelsmann told 11Freunde.

"Who would hang up the telephone? Universe Football Club doesn't exist, so there's no bigger club than Real Madrid.

"But I am 31 years old, I will have another chance. I didn't want to move countries.

"If my coaching career continues reasonably, you may have another chance to take on a club in this category later. Also for family reasons, it did not fit so well to go abroad.

"The big problem of our society is the tendency for maximisation. It's all about having more than your neighbour. To have the biggest car, the biggest bank account, the biggest house. I do not want to be there."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid's Nagelsmann interest 'logical'
RELATED STORY
No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid not interested in Lewandowski – Matthaus
RELATED STORY
If anyone can beat Real Madrid, it's Bayern - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Zidane's Real Madrid exit 'a little strange' – James
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid regret selling
RELATED STORY
Alaba: Nothing concrete in Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid are really interested in Alaba - agent
RELATED STORY
Wenger turned down Real Madrid 'two or three times'
RELATED STORY
Heynckes highlights importance of 'psychology' before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us