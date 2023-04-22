"I could have used more help" - Former Manchester United academy star 'fell out of love with football' after Red Devils released him

Former Manchester United academy star Sam Hewson recently spoke about the difficulties that he had to face after leaving the Red Devils. Hewson was spotted by United's scouts at a young age while playing for his boyhood club AFC Bolton.

He was a bright player for the academy and became a regular for the reserve team. However, Hewson never made his debut for the senior team. During his last season at the United academy, Hewson was plagued by injuries.

He eventually left the club and found himself at a crossroads in terms of his career as he started doing factory work. A failed trial at Grimsby followed. Hewson eventually joined non-league side Altrincham.

He recently spoke about the difficulties he faced after leaving Manchester United's academy. Hewson said (via Manchester Evening News):

"If I am honest, and now looking back, I could have used more help after I was released. It's very hard to be somewhere for 13 years and then suddenly leave. I think I fell out of love for football at that point, so even at Bury and Altrincham, I was not the same player I was. My heart wasn’t into it, so I think at the time when I got the call to come to Iceland, I needed that just for some fresh surroundings and something a bit different."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about his team's occasional lackluster performances

Manchester United were recently eliminated from the UEFA Europa League in the quarter-final stages after a 3-0 loss in the second leg (5-2 on aggregate).

While the team have shown signs of massive improvements this term, they have often put on bad performances as well. The clash against Sevilla and the 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool in March are a few examples of that.

Speaking about the inconsistency, Ten Hag said (via United's website):

"First of all you have to acknowledge. It's the truth, we have to do better and I know that. I have to teach the players that they [need to] do better in such circumstances and such occasions. We have to do better with such expectations because, as you said, the demands are on this team and because we are Manchester United, [they] are high and we have to deal with it, we have to improve it. I have to teach the players and the players have to step up."

Manchester United, however, will need to get their focus back quickly. They take on Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow in the FA Cup semi-finals.

