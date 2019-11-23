×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

I used to buy armbands for myself - Aubameyang honoured to be Arsenal captain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 Nov 2019, 17:34 IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - cropped
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is honoured to have been named Arsenal's captain, having been so desperate to lead teams when he was younger he bought armbands for himself.

Aubameyang was confirmed as Arsenal's new skipper earlier this month, when Granit Xhaka was stripped of the responsibility following his angry confrontation with fans in October's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Speaking in the club's matchday programme ahead of Saturday's game against Southampton, his first home match since being confirmed as club captain, Aubameyang said: "Arsenal has a great history of wonderful captains like Patrick Vieira and Tony Adams. It is a privilege to follow in their footsteps and I will honour the armband by doing my very best on and off the pitch.

"When I was younger, I remember always wanting to be captain in my youth teams. I was talking about it with my mum just the other day actually. We were laughing because we recalled how I used to buy armbands myself so I could wear them.

"At the start of my career, I was not too focused on being captain or not. Now, it feels right. It comes with a lot of responsibilities but I feel I can do a great job. I have been Gabon captain since 2015 and that was also a great honour.

"My dad was also the national team captain when he was playing. So to take over from him in a way was again very special. Now, I am doing the double with Arsenal and Gabon and it is a wonderful privilege."

Arsenal head into the Southampton fixture winless in four Premier League matches, with head coach Unai Emery under increasing pressure as a result.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 13
HT WES TOT
0 - 2
 West Ham vs Tottenham
Today AFC WOL 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today ARS SOU 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Southampton
Today BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Today CRY LIV 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Today EVE NOR 08:30 PM Everton vs Norwich
Today WAT BUR 08:30 PM Watford vs Burnley
Today MAN CHE 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Chelsea
Tomorrow SHE MAN 10:00 PM Sheffield United vs Manchester United
26 Nov AST NEW 01:30 AM Aston Villa vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us