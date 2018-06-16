Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I've put 'c**p' FA Cup Final behind me - Jones

A nightmare display in the FA Cup Final has already been consigned to history, insists England defender Phil Jones.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 14:37 IST
211
Phil Jones - cropped
Phil Jones chases Eden Hazard

Manchester United defender Phil Jones insists he has put a "c**p" FA Cup Final performance behind him as he gears up for England's World Cup campaign.

Jones endured a torrid time in United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last month, giving away a decisive first-half penalty that was dispatched by Eden Hazard.

The two could come face-to-face again in the final Group G match between England and Belgium, but Jones is adamant that his display at Wembley has been consigned to history.

"The FA Cup Final was c**p," he said. "But that's football. These things happen. You move on. You have to, because I can't sit on my a**e and dwell on it for weeks and weeks and weeks. I'd be ready to jump off a bridge if I think like that. It was disappointing.

"Can I discard that baggage? Of course, you have to. It happens to every single player, all over the world, every day. Some get highlighted more than others, that's football.

"I'm used to it now and I like to think I'm wise enough and experienced enough to deal with it and get on with it.

"He's [Hazard] sharp, he's quick, he's agile. And he's a difficult player to play against. We've got some of them in our squad as well.

"I'm not too worried about other players, I'm more worried about what we've got. When I look at the squad, the training that we've done and the games that we've played, I see us doing well."

England's World Cup campaign kicks off against Tunisia on Monday at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points from the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 FA Cup finals of all time
RELATED STORY
FA Cup Semi-Final : Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham...
RELATED STORY
FA Cup Final : Who holds the key?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Jersey Edition
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will thrash Manchester United in FA...
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst cup final performances in football history
RELATED STORY
Man United prolongs FA Cup pain for Spurs by reaching final
RELATED STORY
4 factors to look out for in the 2018 FA cup final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group C
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us