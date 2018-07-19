Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I've sacrificed too much to quit, says injury-plagued Rossi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
191   //    19 Jul 2018, 19:59 IST
Giuseppe Rossi
Giuseppe Rossi in action for Genoa

Former Manchester United and Villarreal forward Giuseppe Rossi insists he will not give up on the game despite suffering five serious knee injuries.

The 31-year-old managed one goal in 10 appearances for Genoa last season, and is currently a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

After four productive years in LaLiga with Villarreal between 2007 and 2011, Rossi was struck down by a torn anterior cruciate ligament and has been battling a succession of knee problems ever since.

Spells at Fiorentina, Levante and Celta Vigo preceded his time at Genoa but despite making no more than 19 league starts in any campaign since 2011-12, Rossi is giving no thought to stepping away from football.

"I sacrificed too much to do that," he told BBC Sport.

"I love this game so much, I could never leave it and say it is done. Nothing can take football away from me, it's my little baby, my love.

''Every injury has its own story - it took something away, if it's a World Cup, the European Cup, or a big transfer.

"But the dream doesn't stop and I am here today living the dream that I have always wanted to and keep trying to gain what I lost."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Neymar criticism 'too much', says Gilberto Silva
RELATED STORY
Roma are not done yet, says De Rossi
RELATED STORY
Austin track a disaster, says Rossi
RELATED STORY
Henderson fired up for 'fantastic' De Rossi battle
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Four takeaways from the two semi-final matches of the...
RELATED STORY
De Rossi blames long balls for Roma 'blackout' at Anfield
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Rossi explodes into life as Italy wins 3rd title
RELATED STORY
I want to keep Hazard, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Systems Will Always Prevail Over...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us