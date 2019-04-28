×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I've won six Scudetti! – Juventus boss Allegri defends tactics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    28 Apr 2019, 04:54 IST
Massimiliano Allegri - cropped
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri hit back at criticism regarding his playing style by reminding his detractors that he has won six Serie A titles.

Former Inter defender Daniele Adani took aim at a number of Italian coaches in Europe for what he perceives to be a negative approach to matches.

Allegri was among those to be accused of setting out his side in the wrong manner after Juventus crashed out of the Champions League with an aggregate defeat to Ajax in the quarter-finals, losing the second leg 2-1 having taken the lead through a Cristiano Ronaldo goal.

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Inter on Saturday, leaving the Italian champions with one win in their last five matches, though that solitary 2-1 victory over Fiorentina sealed an eighth successive Serie A title for the Bianconeri, five of those coming during Allegri's five years in charge.

The 51-year-old also won a Scudetto during his spell at AC Milan, which he used as ammunition to respond to outspoken Sky Sport Italia pundit Adani.

"In Italy, everyone has become a theorist of football and that is a real problem, like you reading your books," he said in an interview with the Italian broadcaster. "Now you shut up and I'll talk, you don't know anything about football.

"You just sit there behind the desk, you read your books, but you don't know anything about the practicality of the sport. I've won six Scudetti.

"Against Ajax, we suffered with their counter-attacks, not their style of football, and that made it look as if they had an extraordinary game, whereas they were better in Amsterdam. The same goes for tonight. It's natural that when you misplace a lot of passes, you run risks.

Advertisement

"Sometimes you need to improvise and the idea you had in July has to change completely. There is a difference between playing well and winning, but it’s not as small as it seems."

Juventus return to action with a home match against local rivals Torino on Friday.

Advertisement
Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 tactics from Allegri that won the game
RELATED STORY
Allegri staying at Juventus and targeting improvement
RELATED STORY
Juventus news: Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome this top replacement for Massimiliano Allegri
RELATED STORY
Allegri points out Juventus achievements after Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Juventus not Champions League favorites, says club boss Max Allegri
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo is the future of Juventus - Allegri defends star after Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Allegri: I'll stay at Juventus despite Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Juventus star sparks controversy by liking post demanding Allegri's sacking on social media
RELATED STORY
What's next for Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus' superman, Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
'Fortunately, we have Cristiano'- Juventus boss claims Portuguese star changes when match arrives
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us