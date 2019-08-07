×
I want him to be happy - Pique unsure over Coutinho's Barcelona future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    07 Aug 2019, 16:36 IST
Coutinho - cropped
Philippe Coutinho and Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique would not begrudge Philippe Coutinho a move away from Barcelona if it makes the Brazilian happy.

LaLiga champions Barca are reportedly prepared to loan out the former Liverpool star, with four Premier League clubs having been linked with a move.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are rumoured to be interested, though with the English transfer window shutting on Thursday any deal would have to move swiftly.

Barca signed Coutinho in a deal reportedly worth €160million (£142m) in January 2018, but it has not worked out for the midfielder, who managed five LaLiga goals last term.

The signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong seem to have further restricted Coutinho's chances under Ernesto Valverde, and Pique just wants the 27-year-old to be happy.

"I don't know," Pique told reporters in Miami when asked for an update on Coutinho.

"Obviously I want him to stay but at the end of the day it's what he wants and I want him to be happy. Let's see.

"Until the last day of the transfer market we will not know if he stays or not. But it's not my decision, it's the club's and Philippe's."

Coutinho is with Barca's squad in Miami as they prepare to face Napoli in the first of two friendlies against the Serie A club in the United States.

Tags:
Barcelona
