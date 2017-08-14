I wanted a hat-trick, jokes Lukaku

A brace in your first Premier League appearance for a new club just isn't enough for some, Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku among them.

Romelu Lukaku (R) and Anthony Martial (L) celebrate a Manchester United goal against West Ham

Two goals on his competitive Old Trafford debut was not quite the perfect start to life at Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku, who claims he wanted a hat-trick against West Ham on Sunday.

The Belgian striker netted a brace in a 4-0 victory as United opened their 2017-18 Premier League campaign in some style, giving cause for plenty of early season optimism among supporters of the Red Devils.

In centre-forward Lukaku, prised away from Everton for a reported initial fee of £75million, fans have a key reason to believe their team is capable of challenging for a first league title since 2012-13.

And it appears the Belgium international is not easily satisfied.

Asked by MUTV if he could have hoped for more, Lukaku replied with a wry smile: "I wished to have three goals and a hat-trick to be fair, that would have been nicer.

"The manager had a plan that we executed well. The fans were delighted with our performance, it was really offensive and we kept a clean sheet, which is good as well for the defenders. Overall it was a good team performance."

As for how it felt to pull on a United shirt following spells with Chelsea, West Brom on loan and Everton, ex-Anderlecht man Lukaku said: "I was thinking about it a lot during the week. I had a conversation with Paul [Pogba] as well this morning.

"I was excited in the warm up, the fans greeting much and just running around, feeling the atmosphere.

"I'm really privileged to play for the biggest club in the world. I want to keep working hard and deliver more than I'm doing now.

"I just woke up and had a good feeling, I knew it would be a good day."