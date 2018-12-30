×
I wanted to kill him! - Ranieri felt disrespected by Kamara penalty dispute

Omnisport
NEWS
News
461   //    30 Dec 2018, 00:32 IST
MitroKamara - cropped
Aboubakar Kamara argues with Fulham team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic

Claudio Ranieri claims Aboubakar Kamara disrespected him by taking Fulham's late penalty before assigned spot-kick specialist Aleksandar Mitrovic saved the day.

Kamara seized the ball and argued with the Serbia international before failing to find the net from 12 yards, seemingly condemning Fulham to a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town.

However, Mitrovic ran clear to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner and Ranieri's fury with Kamara had not been tempered by full-time.

"I said to Aboubakar Kamara to leave the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic, he is the man who shoots the penalties," Ranieri told BBC Sport.

"It is unbelievable, [Kamara] did not respect me, the club, the team and the crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right. I wanted to kill him.

"That is normal when one man takes a ball, only because he scored the last penalty [against Manchester United]. It should be Mitrovic, that is it."

In his news conference, Ranieri added: "It is impossible to speak with this man. He doesn't understand the reason. For him, everything is fine in the match.

"It's unbelievable. It's the first time in my life [to see this]."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner was frustrated with his side at both ends of the pitch as they fell to a seventh Premier League defeat of the month.

"It is hard to take," he said. "If you see how we conceded, it makes it harder.

"We had a good opportunity for the counter and could not finish, then we could not close the gaps and conceded after Jonas Lossl made a great penalty save.

"This was a game with a lack of creativity form both sides. There were some shots and set-plays, but it was not a good game. We defended the counter well until the stoppage-time situation."

